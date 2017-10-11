Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kristi From Lowell

Stylz and Roman headed back to the 219 for today’s College of Country Knowledge!

After Roman’s loss yesterday, Kristi from Lowell tried to name it two losses in a row!

Did she succeed?

You can enroll in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge by emailing Mornings@US99.com.

Today’s Questions and answers:

  1. Kim Kardashian canceled her appearance at Chicago Ideas Week that was supposed to happen later this month. At what awards show did Kim’s husband Kanye West interrupt a Swift acceptance speech? (MTV Music Video Awards)
  2. Pop singer Tori Kelly could be the next singer to cross over into country. She just did song with Chris Lane. Lane was part of Florida Georgia Line’s Tour this past summer. Where was their Chicago concert at? (Wrigley Field)
  3. Ryan Hurd recently cut off his trademark long hair. He joked in a recent interview that he had to OK it with what female before he did? (His fiancee Karen Morris)
  4. Crains Chicago Business says this group, known for songs like “Yours If You Want It “ and “I Like The Sound Of That”, is planning on opening a themed restaurant at the corner of Fulton Market and Green Street in Chicago. Who are they? (Rascal Flatts)
  5. There’s rumors that Taylor Swift and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles may both perform on this year’s Victoria Secret Fashion Show in November. Which member of the Jonas Brother did Taylor date back in 2008? (Joe Jonas)
