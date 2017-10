AOL is discontinuing it’s Instant Messenger service at the end of this year.

Noooo!

Everyone had their wacky screen name back in the day, including Dougie Stylz.

His was Fresh At Night, but not for the reason you think.

He used the name Dougie Fresh when he was on the air as a night jock in college…..and not for the reason that you were probably thinking!

What was your crazy screen name?