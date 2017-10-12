Kelsea Ballerini and Fiance Morgan Evans Have a ‘Two-Week Rule’

By Robyn Collins

Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé Morgan Evans have instituted an important relationship rule. Ballerini explained the simple guideline in a social media post depicting her and Evans toasting each other with wine glasses and gazing into one another’s eyes.

“We have a 2 week rule. Sometimes we have to have a grace period for an extra day or two, like this time, but we try to never go without seeing each other for more than 2 weeks,” she wrote.

Then she joked about the endearing photo: “Tonight, that looked like two jet-lagged lovebirds having 24 hours together eating pasta and making out in a cute little Italian restaurant in London. We say goodbye again tomorrow, but goodness how 24 hours can feel like forever.”

The two country music artists are currently planning their wedding between performances and projects.

Ballerini’s new album, Unapologetically, is scheduled to drop November 3.

The “Peter Pan” singer is slated to appear at the CBS Radio’s Stars & Strings concert at the Chicago Theater on November 15. She will be joined by country stars Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt and Lindsay Ell.

The Australian-born Evans has been touring to support the release of his single, “Kiss Somebody.”

Check out the lovebird’s post below: