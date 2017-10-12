Lady Antebellum to Headline ‘Musicians on Call’ Nashville Benefit

By Scott T. Sterling

Country stars Lady Antebellum are set to headline a special benefit show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Musicians on Call, a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities throughout Nashville.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Nashville’s City Winery.

“Musicians On Call is always something we’re quick to be part of,” said Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley in a press statement. “We’ve seen first-hand how powerful music is, especially in tough times, so we’re looking forward to helping celebrate their 10th anniversary.”

In addition to Lady Antebellum, the show promises surprise appearances and special guests.

Musicians On Call is offering tickets for purchase to this very special event. Plus, fans have a chance to bid to attend as a VIP guest where you can walk the red carpet and sit at a celebrity artist’s table at the event, or meet Lady Antebellum. Purchase tickets and bid here.