Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: John From Hanover Park

American Idol. Chris Young. Sam Hunt’s grandma. Corn mazes. Lady A.
That’s the topics that Roman and contestant John from Hanover Park battled it out in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
If you want to join the battle, email Mornings@US99.com.
- The group behind the song “Heart Break” are using the music video for the song, which was filmed in Puerto Rico before the recent hurricanes, to raise awareness about the damage the storms did to the island. What group is it? (Lady Antebellum)
- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are planning on renewing their vows in Hawaii, where Kidman was born. Urban was a judge on the Australian version of The Voice and was a judge on what American show? (American Idol)
- This “Losing Sleep” singer, who will be at the US99 Stars and Strings concert next month, is starring in a new docu-series that you can find on You-Tube. Who is he? (Chris Young)
- Sam Hunt’s had a special guest sitting front row at a recent show at Madison Square Garden…his 82 year old grandmother! Where is Madison Square Garden located? (New York City)
- This singer, her husband Mike Fischer and their 2 year old son got lost in a corn maze while at a Tennessee farm the other day. Who is the singer? (Carrie Underwood)