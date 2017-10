The Chicago Cubs aren’t making any excuses after their loss to the Washington Nationals last night.

Too bad the same couldn’t be said for Washington nationals manager Dusty Baker after his team lost to the Cubbies earlier this week!

He blamed everything from Chicago’s mold count to the air conditioners in the team’s hotel!

Pretty lame excuses, huh?

These callers to Stylz and Roman had some pretty lame excuses too, but not as bad as Dusty’s….but they came close!