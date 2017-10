The contest begins on Thursday 10/12 and ends on Sunday 10/22 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 10/05 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $20

Enter below for your chance to win a copy of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ on Blu-Ray!Now on Blu-ray: Mark Wahlberg stars in the most explosive, action packed Transformers yet! Own Transformers: The Last Knight on Blu-ray today. A Michael Bay Film. Rated PG-13. From Paramount Pictures.