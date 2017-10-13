Happy Friday the 13th – There’s a New “Stranger Things 2” Trailer

The best addition to our spooky Friday the 13th mood is a new (and final trailer) for Strangers Things season 2.

One of the first shots of the almost 3-minute long trailer reveals that Eleven is alive, pissed and back with a full head of hair.

We also get a glimpse of the new additions to the cast and visions of of a creature that might give you nightmares.

When the series returns on Friday, October 27th (so close) “it’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” the official logline reads. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Watch the trailer below: