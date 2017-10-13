Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood Top Grand Ole Opry Breast Cancer Benefit

By Scott T. Sterling

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Trisha Yearwood are set to headline “Opry Goes Pink,” the Grand Ole Opry’s annual fundraiser for breast cancer research.

The legendary Nashville venue is teaming with local nonprofit Women Rock for the Cure for the show, which is set for Oct. 24.

Ballerini tops the bill and is expected to bring out some special guests during her set.

Yearwood will also perform and is set to present the honorary “survivor of the night,” selected by Women Rock for the Cure.

Other acts slated to appear include LANco (making the band’s Opry debut), Runaway June, Easton Corbin and more to be announced.

Five dollars from every ticket sold will go to the Women Rock for the Cure Foundation to provide programs to help breast cancer patients and survivors.