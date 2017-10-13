Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Lisa From Plano

It’s the Friday edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Was Roman able to hoist the “W” flag like the Cubs did last night or did Lisa from Plano send him into the weekend with a loss?
Today’s questions and answers:
- The lineup for the judges on American Idol reboot is finally complete. It’ll be Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Which one of those judges has had beef with singer Taylor Swift? (Katy Perry)
- This group says that they plan on recording a Spanish version of their song “Drinkin’ Problem.” Who are they? (Midland)
- What did Michael Ray name the puppy he adopted while he was in Chicago for the LakeShake Festival this past June? (Wrigley)
- This “What Ifs” singer proposed to his girlfriend Katelyn earlier this year and admits that she’s the one doing most of the planning for their upcoming wedding. Who is he? (Kane Brown)
- Luke Bryan got the chance to hang out with Lance Armstrong the other day as part of the taping of a new podcast Armstrong is doing. What sport is Lance Armstrong famous for? (Cycling)