If you love Taco Bell & clothes (who doesn’t?), you’ll LOVE this.

Taco Bell and Forever 21 have launched a new clothing line that already has fans freaking out.

Called “Forever Taco Bell”, it debuted at a runway show / launch event in LA on Wednesday, featuring “bold and playful” prints including Taco Bell’s logo & a variety of hot sauce packets. (!)

For men, women, and kids, available online & in stores. Whatcha think?