TOPIC: How Tired Are You After Last Night’s Cubs Win?

Filed Under: baseball, chicago cubs, Division Series, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Tired, Washington Nationals
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last night’s Chicago Cubs/Washington Nationals game started at 7:08 last night.

Who would have thought that it wouldn’t end util almost FIVE HOURS LATER!

It was almost midnight when the Cubs secured the win in the National League Division series 9 to 8.

If you think you’re tired, consider the fact that the Cubs flew directly from Washington DC to Los Angeles.

They face the Dodgers tomorrow night at 7 PM.

But Stylz and Roman decided to open their phones to let all of the tired Chicago Cubs fans celebrate (they even talked to some Sox fans too!)

