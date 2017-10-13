Watch All The Best Highlights From The Crazy Cubs Nationals Game 5

If you stayed up to watch all 4 hours and 37 minutes of last night’s NLDS Game 5 and are feeling a bit groggy this morning, we don’t blame you.

For those that may have missed it, or simply want to relive the highlights, we have a treat!

Above, watch a condensed version of last night’s Cubs/Nationals tilt.

Additionally, the Cubs top of the 5th inning managed to have a sequence of events that was never before seen in 2.73 million innings of baseball.

None of the 2.73m half innings in our db have even had all 4 of these events. 22 w/ 3. Only 5 games had all 4.https://t.co/ntifpJIb6n — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 13, 2017

As another treat, you can listen to the hometown call as the Cubs clinched the series courtesy of Pat Hughes on 670 The Score right here