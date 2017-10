A childhood dream has come to life! #reptarbar #reptarbars #reptar #fye #90s #therugrats #rugrats #nickelodeon A post shared by Johnny Nacis (@johnnynacis) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

The nostalgia! It feels like the 90’s!

Remember Reptar Bars from Rugrats? The dinosaur-shaped candy bar that makes your tongue neon green? Well FYE now has Reptar Bars available in stores!

There are 251 FYE stores across the country. Click here to find a store near you.

And as if that isn’t enough, FYE is also selling Reptar cereal online and you can pre-order a box now! Never imagined pre-ordering cereal but this is worth it! The orders will start shipping out on November 1st.