Bill Murray Helps Cubs Fans Announce Pregnancy To their Parents

Filed Under: Bill Murray, chicago cubs, Cubs
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Comedian Bill Murray visits the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. Murray is in Washington to receive the 2016 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bill Murray has been a lifelong Cubs fan.

He’s attended numerous games, sang Take Me Out to the Ball Game as Daffy Duck, hilariously interviewed Theo Epstein while drunk, gave a fan his extra ticket for Game 6 and partied with the players.

Now, he can add announcing a pregnancy to his list.

During Game 3 of the National League Division series, the actor helped Cubs fans Robbie Schloss and Kirsten Barrish Schloss with the announcement to their parents.

“I’ve got news for you. You’re gonna be grandparents,” Murray said while pointing to Robbie and Kirsten.

Robbie later took to Instagram to thank Bill Murray for making his parents cry.

The baby is due April 2018 and I think it’s safe to say, he or she will be a die-hard Cubbies fan!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live