Bill Murray Helps Cubs Fans Announce Pregnancy To their Parents

Bill Murray has been a lifelong Cubs fan.

He’s attended numerous games, sang Take Me Out to the Ball Game as Daffy Duck, hilariously interviewed Theo Epstein while drunk, gave a fan his extra ticket for Game 6 and partied with the players.

Now, he can add announcing a pregnancy to his list.

During Game 3 of the National League Division series, the actor helped Cubs fans Robbie Schloss and Kirsten Barrish Schloss with the announcement to their parents.

“I’ve got news for you. You’re gonna be grandparents,” Murray said while pointing to Robbie and Kirsten.

Robbie later took to Instagram to thank Bill Murray for making his parents cry.

The baby is due April 2018 and I think it’s safe to say, he or she will be a die-hard Cubbies fan!