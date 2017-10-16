Chris Stapleton Details New Album ‘From A Room Vol. 2’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Stapleton is set to return with his third full-length album, From A Room Vol. 2.

Related: Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Learning to Fly’



The new full-length is set for release on Dec. 1, following hot on the heels of From A Room Vol. 1, which came out in May of this year.

The album takes its name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, where it was recorded over the last year with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

From A Room: Volume 2 is available for pre-order (including exclusive bundles) here.

See the full tracklist below.