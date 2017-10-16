Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly are Married!

Pop the bubbly, Kacey Musgraves just got a hubby!
The country star and her fiancee, Ruston Kelly, tied the knot this past weekend in Tennessee after getting engaged on Christmas Day.
Musgraves announced her wedding day to fans via a tweet with a bride emoji, red hearts and the word “today.”
Kelly also shared a photo on Instagram writing,
“Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”
We cannot wait to see pictures from the wedding! We’re 100% sure Musgraves looked stunning!