Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly are Married!

Pop the bubbly, Kacey Musgraves just got a hubby!

The country star and her fiancee, Ruston Kelly, tied the knot this past weekend in Tennessee after getting engaged on Christmas Day.

Musgraves announced her wedding day to fans via a tweet with a bride emoji, red hearts and the word “today.”

Today. 👰🏻💕 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 14, 2017

Kelly also shared a photo on Instagram writing,

“Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union. 📷: @thekyleryan A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT Kelly was so excited he even tweeted, “I’m like, getting married today.”

I'm like, getting married today. — Ruston Kelly (@RustonKelly) October 14, 2017

As expected, they kept the ceremony and reception under wraps with Musgraves tweeting a photo of her flowers roughly 24 hours later.

The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night. pic.twitter.com/YdxJlEjWap — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 15, 2017

We cannot wait to see pictures from the wedding! We’re 100% sure Musgraves looked stunning!