Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Marijuana Possession

Melissa Etheridge
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: Melissa Etheridge performs onstage at Ketchum Sounds Presents: Breaking the Sound Barrier with Melissa Etheridge during AWXI on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Melissa Etheridge was pinched for possessing marijuana this past summer, TMZ reports.

Etheridge and Todd Rundgren were arrested on separate dates in North Dakota.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Etheridge was returning to the US from Canada when her tour bus was stopped by U.S Customs and Border Patrol.

That’s when authorities found marijuana oil, which she reports is used to manage pain from cancer.

Marijuana is legal in California, where Etheridge lives, but not in North Carolina, where the tour bus was halted.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and pleaded not guilty.

Etheridge has been very vocal about her marijuana use saying that she began smoke recreationally at 21 but began using it medically after a breast cancer diagnosis in 2004.

