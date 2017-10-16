Nicole Kidman Tries to Explain Why She Kissed Alexander Skarsgård at the EMMYs

Nicole Kidman is adressing that talked-about Emmy’s kiss.

During last month’s Emmy Awards, Nicole planted a big ole’ kiss on her co-star Alexander Skarsgård, who won Best Supporting Actor.

Fans were shocked because her husband, Keith Urban, sat right next to her and literally watched the whole thing play out. He even applauded@

Fans clearly couldn’t understand how you could kiss another man in front of your hubby and Nicole has an explanation

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she first assured everyone, “I kissed my husband too.”

She then went on to explain her relationship with Skarsgård, who played her husband on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, which is what he won the award for.

“I did kiss him because…but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Nicole shared to which Graham replied, “We saw it.”

“Alright I’m backin’ off,” Kidman added. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin.”

She quickly backtracked that statement with, ” I mean, not a mannequin.”

So… did she make things better or worse?