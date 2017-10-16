Who’s Ready For Ice Skating &Tree Lighting In Chicago?

Chicago, UNITED STATES: Skaters enjoy a sunny day while skating at the McCormick Tribune Plaza and Ice Rink in Millennium Park 17 January, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Cold weather has hit the southwest with ice and freezing rain the past week. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is def pumpkin spice sweater weather in Chicago, but soon we will trade our PSL in for peppermint white mochas and hot chocolates.

And if you’re in Chicago, we’ll lace up our skates and enjoy outdoor activities in the city.

The Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon and McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park are both set to open on Friday, November 17. This same day,  the city’s official Christmas tree will be lit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street in the 104th annual ceremony.

The Art Institute of Chicago’s annual tradition, the Wreathing of the Lions, takes place on November 24.

Then there’s Caroling at Cloud Gate, the part-concert, part-sing-along series Fridays at 7pm from November 24 to December 15.

