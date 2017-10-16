Win Tickets to see Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler!

Country music stars Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler are teaming up for an incredible evening of hit songs, holiday favorites and a special performance of their new Christmas single, ‘The Naughty List.’

Phil Vassar is known for his fun party songs and nostalgic ballads. He started his career writing hits for Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina and Alan Jackson before writing chart toppers for himself.

Kellie Pickler broke through in 2006 as a finalist on ‘American Idol.’ Since then, she’s torn off the rear view mirror and hasn’t looked back. With a series of hits of her own, she’s become a country music favorite, winning a number of honors at the CMT Music Awards.