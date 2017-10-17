‘Chicago Med’ Gets Holiday Week Season 3 Premiere Date

It’s weird tuning into Chicago PD and Chicago Fire each week but not visiting our friends at Chicago Med.

Thankfully, NBC announced that we’ll be able to spend the holidays with our medical friends.

The drama will return for its third season during Thanksgiving week on November 21.

Have you heard the good news? #ChicagoMed is BACK Tuesday, November 21st at 10/9c on @nbc! A post shared by Chicago Med (@nbcchicagomed) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Dick Wolf’s third series will take over the slot currently housing his other series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Med was renewed back in May but held for a midseason premiere following rookie series Chicago Justices’ cancellation.