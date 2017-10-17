Country Legend Leroy Van Dyke Celebrates 55th Anniversary on Episode 67 of “The Pickup”

Continuing the tradition of bringing you the latest headlines in country music, “The Pickup” starts off with country legend Leroy Van Dyke celebrating his 55th Anniversary of becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Van Dyke will mark the occasion with a special performance at The Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Country Classics on October 19.

Dolly Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to the legendary duet between Parton and Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream,” last week on “The Tonight Show.”. Be sure to catch the next episode of “The Pickup” for an inside look at Rogers’ star-studded, final concert in Nashville.

“The Pickup” was in the middle of the action for Kid Rock’s 3rd Annual Fish Fry. The two-night concert was an event filled with great food, Kid Rock’s own beer and a lot of great music! Tune in for a special Kid Rock exclusive on the next episode.

John Conlee’s 1978 single “Rose Colored Glasses” is a big hit for inspiring Halloween costumes. With Halloween right around the corner, Conlee shares his craziest costume with “The Pickup.” Next time, Conlee will talk about his new album, Classics 3, coming in November.

Hunter Hayes performed live at the Nashville School of the Arts along with friends from the CMA Foundation and Samsung where he is donating $100,000. That money will be used to build a guitar lab that Hayes wants to use to inspire Music City’s next generation! Hunter’s new single “You Should Be Loved” featuring The Shadowboxes is available everywhere.

“The Pickup” was on hand to celebrate Epcot’s 35th Anniversary at Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival with none other than Mark Wills. “The Pickup” has an exclusive look at the food, the wine, the rides, and Wills’ performances.