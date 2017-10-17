It’s Stylz VS. Roman In The College of CUBBIE Knowledge

So who knows more about the Chicago Cubs, Stylz or Roman?
It was put to the test this morning as the two faced off in the College of CUBBIE Knowledge.
This especially timely because tonight is the is the critics Game 3 of the Cubs/Dodgers League Championship Series!
A special thanks to Drew Walker for coming in early to host this!
(BTW-Roman’s College of Country Knowledge will return after the playoffs…)
Today’s questions and answers:
- When Wrigley Field originally opened in 1914 it had a different name. What was it called back then? (Weeghman Park)
- Before they were known as the Chicago Cubs….what were the Cubs known as? (Chicago White Stockings)
- How many All Star Games have been played at Wrigley Field? (Three-1947, 1962 and 1990)
- What former Cubs player is known as Mr. Cub? (Ernie Banks)
- Before coming to the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein was the general manager of what team? (Boston Red Sox)