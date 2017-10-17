Jake Owen Gets Bus Back After Vegas Shooting & What He Finds Inside Will Give You Chills

The tragic events at Route 91 Harvest Festival will forever haunt attendees and performers.

Jake Owen, who recently got his tour bus following the shooting, was reminded of that harrowing day when he saw a chalkboard with the day’s events written out.

“Every day my tour manager/best friend writes down our day on our bus door chalk board… we just got our bus back from Vegas and it’s still written on the door. I’ll never forget this day,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the chalk board.

 

Owen, who performed right before headliner Jason Aldean, was standing side-stage and watching the show when shots rang out.

At least 59 people are dead and 527 injured after a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

