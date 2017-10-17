Kacey Musgraves Shows off Picture Perfect Wedding In New Photos

Kacey Musgraves shared the first photos from her wedding this past weekend and it is rustic perfection.

The country start married singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in a ceremony in Tennessee.

She shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram and the couple is radiating that newlywed glow in every picture.

Musgraves looked stunning in a long-sleeved, white lace dress, while Kelly donned a forest green suede blazer with black slacks.

If you’re planning a wedding, feel free to get some inspiration from Musgraves!