Kacey Musgraves Shows off Picture Perfect Wedding In New Photos

Kacey Musgraves shared the first photos from her wedding this past weekend and it is rustic perfection.

The country start married singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in a ceremony in Tennessee.

She shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram and the couple is radiating that newlywed glow in every picture.

Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend..barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I've never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn't have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends. PHOTO BY @nbarrettphoto ……………………….. [extra massive thanks to Melissa and @evan_tate of @photowagontx and @bowsandarrowsflowers for coordinating/planning/florals/styling and making everything a reality + @jbamn for the funny, personal and beautiful officiating, @peytonfrank, @allikdesign @indahevents @leeuwnashville @thekindcake @indahevents Hair/Makeup by @carlenekmakeup + Ali at @thedryhousenashville We love y'all!] ❤️More to come.

Musgraves looked stunning in a long-sleeved, white lace dress, while Kelly donned a forest green suede blazer with black slacks.

If you’re planning a wedding, feel free to get some inspiration from Musgraves!

