List of Stores That Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving

We’re inching closer and closer to Black Friday and Thanksgiving and that begs the question – which retailers will stay open and which will close their doors for the holiday?

Macy’s is one of the first to announce that they’ll be open on Thanksgiving, thus going against the belief that employees should have time off to enjoy the holidays with their families.

“Macy’s will open our full-line department stores at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, to serve our customers who want to begin their holiday shopping Thanksgiving Day,” Macy’s said in a statement provided to ABC.

“As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer. Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our associates across the country as we continue to focus on meeting customer needs,” they added.

We’ll be updating the list as more stores offer up their schedules.

Open Thanksgiving

CVS

GameStop

Macy’s – Open at 5 p.m.

Simply Mac

Spring Mobile AT&T

ThinkGeek

Closed Thanksgiving

American Girl Stores

AT&T

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington

Costco

Dillard’s

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Staples

Stein Mart

TJ Maxx