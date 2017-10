This is a game changer.

Facebook, in response to several competitor food apps, has partnered with businesses & restaurants directly to get you food. Fast.

They include DoorDash, Slice, Delivery.com, Five Guys, Papa John’s, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Panera.

How to do it? Find “Order Food” under the Explore menu, where you then browse restaurants available. When you’re ready, click “Start Order” and boom!