Shania Twain is bringing her expertise to Dancing With the Stars!

The singer will appear on next Monday’s (Oct. 23) episode as a guest judge.

The theme will be Movie Night, which requires the remaining couples to pay tribute to iconic dance moments in TV film.

In addition to judging the dances, Twain will perform her new song “Soldier.”

The song appears on Now, her first studio album in about 15 years.