Chicago Voted “Best Big City in the US” by Conde Nast

This week has been pretty eventful for the city of Chicago.

First, we were voted the “rattiest city” in America for the third year in a row.

And while it’s impressive that we’ve managed to hold on to the title for so long, our claim to fame will come from the “Best Big City in the US” title given by Condé Nast. (Take that New York!)

Chicago topped the list for Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards with New York and San Francisco trailing in behind in second and third place, respectively.

The ranking represents submission from 300,000 readers.

“Despite its ‘Second City’ nickname, Chicago is no stranger to the best: It was the center for the biggest architecture biennial in North America this year and home to a number of innovative chefs earning James Beard accolades. When in doubt, take a boat tour of the city and float beneath some of the country’s tallest buildings; catch stand-up at, well, the Second City; or see if you can actually get a reservation at Alinea, a leader in molecular gastronomy,” the accompanying blurb reads.

Check out the full Top 15!

1) Chicago

2) New York City

3) San Francisco

4) Honolulu

5) Boston

6) Washington, D.C.

7) New Orleans

8) San Diego

9) Seattle

10) San Antonio

11) Nashville

12) Minneaplois

13) Pittsburgh

14) Denver

15) Philadelphia

Are all these awards and recognitions enough to keep people in the city? Hopefully, or we’ll be topping the list of highest population decrease for yet another year.