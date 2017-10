Eric Church is giving a crazy, special gift to all his fans for Record Store Day!

It’s a live 7-inch vinyl album with the very FIRST & LAST songs from his 2017 tour >>>> “Mistress Named Music” and “Holdin’ My Own!” Who’s in? We are!

SIDE A – “Mistress Named Music” (Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE … 01.13.17)

SIDE B – “Holdin’ My Own” (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN … 05.27.17)

Buy it HERE (click)!