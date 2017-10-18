Dolly Parton Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Hollywood women are leaning on each other as they speak out against Harvey Weinstein, who has been of accused of sexually assaulting more than 40 women.

One of the women weighing in on her experience with the film producer and studio exec.

Dolly told Fox Business that the situation is a “really heartbreaking thing all around,” but she’s fortunate enough not to have experienced it.

Parton, who collaborated with Weinstein briefly during her lengthy career, said she “only worked with Harvey once.”

“The only thing I remember he worked my butt off … he was a businessman also. But I never had the problems with him that some of them did,” she said.

She shared some advice for young women entering the industry who may be faced with uncomfortable and inappropriate situations.

“I think things like this are going to bring [awareness] to the forefront and I think that’ll give [women] extra strength to say, ‘Hey, remember what happened here, you better back off a little bit,’” she explains.

“I grew up in a family of six brothers and my dad and my uncle, so they kind of taught me the ropes, you know, if I got in those situations,” she adds. “And so I just kind of have been lucky — really, luckier than most. But it’s a sad situation, I agree.”

Allegations of sexual misconduct first happened when an investigative piece was published in the New Yorker roughly a week ago.

Since then, plenty of women have spoken out about their experiences of sexual assault at the hands of not only Weinstein, but other high profile men.

Actress Rose McGowan even launched the “Me Too” campaign, which encouraged survivors to speak up about their experience.