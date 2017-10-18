John Lackey’s Wife Kristina Enrolls In The College of CUBBIE Knowledge!

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While the Cubs have been in the playoffs, Stylz and Roman have replaced the College of Country Knowledge with the College of CUBBIE Knowledge!

This morning, the wife of one of the Cubs pitchers stepped up to the plate to take on Roman!

Kristina Lackey, the wife of the Cubs John Lackey, faced off with Roman to see who had the most North Side knowledge!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. What is John Lackey’s birthday? (October 23rd)
  2. Prior to coming to the Chicago Cubs….what team did John Lackey play for? (St. Louis Cardinals)
  3. In what city and state did John grow up in? (Abilene, Texas)
  4. What # is Jon Lackey on the Chicago Cubs? (41)
  5. What is John Lackey’s middle name? (Derran)

 

