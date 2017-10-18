Justin Timberlake Shares Sneak Peak of “Trolls Holiday” Special

By Kasper

Justin Timberlake took to his Twitter to tease Trolls Holiday!

Justin and Anna Kendrick are bringing trolls back this holiday season but this time their new special, Trolls Holiday, will air on NBC November 24th.

“Nov 23rd is Turkey day. Nov 24th – date night with Branch & Poppy. @Trolls #TrollsHolidays is premiering Friday, Nov. 24 on @NBC.” Timberlake captioned the video.

If you loved last year’s Dreamworks animated comedy, Trolls, then you might want to check out this holiday special.

Check out a preview below:

