TOPIC: What Do You Have A Totally Irrational Fear Of?

So Carrie Underwood made this revelation on Instagram the other day…

carrie turtles pic

She wrote:

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle. I’m fine with 🐍s and 🕷s and anything else that most people find scary, but 🐢s are NOT OK. (That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road…even though I don’t like it). I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings… #turtlesareweird #walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme” 

Seems like a pretty irrational fear doesn’t it?

Are turtles as weird as what these US99 listeners are freaked out by?

