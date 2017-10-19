Cole Swindell To Meet With Family of Vegas Victim Who Covered His Song

Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here” has taken on a whole new meaning following the Vegas shootings.

A cover by Brennan Stewart, who was killed in the tragedy, went viral soon after.

Swindell, who originally wrote the song to honor his father who died in 2013, was so touched.

He reveals he sees the song in a new light following the massacre.

He also plans on meeting with the victim’s family in Vegas when he returns for an upcoming show.

“It’s about being able to help people out when they need it, whether it’s with music or not. To know that guy covered my song, was a fan of not just my music, but every country artist, it’s an honor to know I’m going to get to sing that song and think about him for a long time,” he says.

“There’s so many that we’ve lost … and to have that song that I wrote about losing my dad … knowing that now, all these people are feeling those same feelings,” Swindell added. “That’s all I ever wanted to do was write one song that could touch somebody, help them through a tough time like country music’s always done for me, and I think that’s why that’s song’s so special to me, always will be. Writing that song has helped me just as much as it has anybody else — that’s the beauty of music.”

When Swindell first heard the song, he shared it to his followers writing, “This is Brennan Stewart.. HUGE country music fan. He was 1 of the 59 that never made it home Sunday night. I’ve seen his cover of ‘You Should Be Here’ and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. I will be thinking of him and the others who lost their lives every time I sing that song.. hope to connect with his family when I’m in Vegas in December.”