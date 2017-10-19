Dolly Parton Donates Money & Books As Part of Hurricane Relief Efforts

Dolly Parton is donating to help those affected by recent hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The country star made a contribution to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief, which is helping those affected by the storms with immediate life-sustaining needs.

The appeal was originally launched by all five living former US Presidents to support relief efforts.

Parton said she was motivated by the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

“After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters. I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work,” she said.

In addition, Dolly will launch a partnership Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library the nonprofit social enterprise First Book, and Penguin Young Readersto provide 500,000 books to hurricane-affected areas through the First Book National Book Bank.

She has already donated 165,000 books and the $90,750 needed to cover the shipping and handling charges to make books available quickly and at no cost to educators affected by the storms.

Those who want to donate can do so right HERE!