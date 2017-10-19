George Strait Returns to Vegas for Superbowl Weekend

By Vicki Pepper

George Strait will be resuming his “Strait to Vegas” shows over Superbowl weekend.

Related: George Strait Sends Special Message to Young Fan with Terminal Illness

The performances will be held Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Opening the shows will be fellow Texans Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, who recently joined him for the Hand-in-Hand benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

“We said from the beginning that we would listen to the fans and follow what they want,” the country icon singer said in a prepared statement. “Fan support is just as strong now as it was when we started, and we are responding to that interest by adding shows in 2018.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th.