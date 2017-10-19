Mike Montgomery’s GF Stephanie Steps Into The College of CUBBIE Knowledge!

Yesterday, Roman lost to Kristina Lackey (Cubs pitcher John Lackey’s wife) in the College of CUBBIE Knowledge.
He’ll try to redeem himself today as he faces off with another significant other of a Cubs pitcher!
It’s Mike Montgomery’s girlfriend Stephanie Duchaine!
Today’s questions and answers:
- What team drafted current Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft? (Kansas City Royals)
- What # is on Mike Montgomery’s Cubs jersey? (38)
- Mike Montgomery recorded a save in what game of last year’s World Series? (Game 7)
- Spell Montgomery (M-O-N-T-G-O-M-E-R-Y)
- When is Mike Montgomery’s birthday? (July 1st)