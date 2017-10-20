Jason Aldean Releases ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Cover From ‘SNL’ to Benefit Las Vegas Victims

All proceeds from the track will go to the Direct Impact Fund.

On Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 7 episode, Jason Aldean opened the show with a moving performance covering “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty, who had passed away earlier that week at the age of 66 from cardiac arrest. Aldean’s performance was dedicated to the Las Vegas shooting victims who were killed and injured during his headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival the weekend prior and now he’s using the song to help those affected by the tragic event.

On Friday (Oct. 20), Aldean released a recording of the cover with all proceeds going towards the Direct Impact Fund benefiting victims of the shooting. Listen to and purchase Aldean’s cover here.

Beyond purchasing the song, those who wish to help victims can also purchase a “We Won’t Back Down” T-shirt, with all proceeds also going towards the Direct Impact Fund. Those can be purchased here.

[BILLBOARD]