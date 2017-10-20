Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover for Vegas Victims

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean has released his version of Tom Petty’s 1989 hit, “I Won’t Back Down” from Saturday Night Live to benefit victims of the tragic shooting at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Direct Impact Fund to benefit victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The song is available here.



Fans can also help support the victims of the Las Vegas shooting by purchasing a custom printed “We Won’t Back Down” t-shirt here or by texting VEGAS to 91999 to donate.

“This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” Aldean said while introducing the song during his cold open of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 7. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends — they’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. But you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way, because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

Watch Aldean’s performance below.