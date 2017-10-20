KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter For This Brilliant Reason

By Kasper

We’re not sure if the guy who goes by the Twitter handle @edgette22 does any detective work on the side, but he may want to look into it.

Mashable reports the online sleuth made a startling find during what must have been a day filled with downtime, and it involves KFC’s Twitter account.

“@KFC follows 11 people,” he tweeted Thursday, before going on to detail exactly who those 11 are: “5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.”

[FOX 8]

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live