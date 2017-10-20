KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter For This Brilliant Reason

We’re not sure if the guy who goes by the Twitter handle @edgette22 does any detective work on the side, but he may want to look into it.

Mashable reports the online sleuth made a startling find during what must have been a day filled with downtime, and it involves KFC’s Twitter account.

“@KFC follows 11 people,” he tweeted Thursday, before going on to detail exactly who those 11 are: “5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.”

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

[FOX 8]