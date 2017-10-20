Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Haley From Naperville

It was two on one again for Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!
Haley and her Mom Joyce were both on the phone trying to unseat Roman from his throne and give him his 22nd loss!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Taylor Swift may have hidden the lyrics to a new song in a UPS commercial. What does UPS stand for? (United Parcel Service)
- Luke Bryan announced that his next album, “What Makes You Country” will be out in December, Bryan recently signed on for a TV gig. What was it? (American Idol Judge)
- Miley Cyrus teamed up with her Dad to do a cover of Tom Petty’s Wallflowers on The Tonight Show recently. Who is her Dad? (Billy Ray Cyrus)
- This former American Idol star performed a free show at the Wal-Mart in Glen Ellyn a couple of weeks back. Who is he? (Scotty McCreery)
- This country power couple recently released the song “The Rest of Our Lives” and is planning on doing their first album together. Who are they? (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill)