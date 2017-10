Roman’s niece ended up in the ER the other day after swallowing a toy stone!

She’s OK now, but that sparked a conversation between Stylz and Roman about the weird things kids swallow or stick up their nose!

Stylz even admitted that he used to like to stick magnets up his nose when he was a kid!

But wait till you here what the kids of some of these Stylz and Roman listeners put either down their throat or up their nose!