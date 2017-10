A hockey fan attending the World Junior Championship last week was minding his own business when he and his girlfriend appeared on the Kiss Cam. The guy looked confused and unsure of what to do. His date was ignoring him, not paying attention to anything but herself so he did what he had to do… Good job, if your girlfriend is going to ignore, time to show your love for someone very special 😉

