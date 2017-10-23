Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line Drop Music Video For “Meant to Be”

Bebe Rexha’s new clip for “Meant to Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line has all the makings of a country video.

She’s rocking flannel, hitching rides in a pick-up truck, and daydreaming about making it big while working her shift at the diner.

It’s like a Cinderella-story but with a country twist.

At one point as she’s zoning out, she imagines being on-stage with FGL in a dive bar and then again in front of a massive crowd.

But was it meant to be? We’re digging the song so it’s a “yes” from us!

Watch it in the player above!

