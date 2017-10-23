Big & Rich want Route 91 to return, to perform again

There are still a lot of questions in the aftermath of the Las Vegas tragedy, where 58 people lost their lives & hundreds were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

But there are a couple of things that are for sure: country fans are resilient, country artists live by “music is medicine,” and no one will let the terror of that night take away the happiness that music brings to people around the world.

Big & Rich were performers at the 3-Day festival, and they want to be performers again.

The duo made a return to Las Vegas last week for a benefit concert for the Las Vegas victims, “Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing.”

In an interview before their performance, Big Kenny said, “We have seen one of the most tragic and sad things any of us have ever experienced.”

“Our hearts are pouring out, and we wanted to be here to show everything that is right about this great city,” Kenny continued. “We are back in a city that is known as an entertainment capital, and a fun capital, all over the world.”

The other half of Big & Rich, John Rich continued that sentiment, saying, “There is a lot of of thinking going on behind the scenes right now, about how to avoid this happening again.” Rich continued, “Honestly, whatever those calls are, we’re fine with them.”

“I will tell you, I’m sure there will be another Route 91 and I hope they invite us to play in it.”

The festival has stood by a message of sorrow & of resilience since the tragedy, with this message being the sole post on their social & web pages:

