Carrie Underwood Treats Son Isaiah to a Special Show

It was not a typical night at the Ryman for Underwood.
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood took son Isaiah to a live show at The Ryman in Nashville, TN on Sunday night (Oct.23), but it wasn’t a typical show night for Mama.

Related: Carrie Underwood Details New ‘Storyteller’ Concert Film

From a 7th row vantage point, the singer posted photos of a PJ Masks Live show, as well as a meet and greet with the stars of the preschool superhero show.

She wrote, “Spent our Sunday night saving the day with the #PJMasksLive @theryman. The little man had a blast and the whole cast and crew were so great! And, of course, they put on an amazing show!! Soooo many happy kids (and parents) tonight!”

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live