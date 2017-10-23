Carrie Underwood Treats Son Isaiah to a Special Show

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood took son Isaiah to a live show at The Ryman in Nashville, TN on Sunday night (Oct.23), but it wasn’t a typical show night for Mama.

Related: Carrie Underwood Details New ‘Storyteller’ Concert Film

From a 7th row vantage point, the singer posted photos of a PJ Masks Live show, as well as a meet and greet with the stars of the preschool superhero show.

She wrote, “Spent our Sunday night saving the day with the #PJMasksLive @theryman. The little man had a blast and the whole cast and crew were so great! And, of course, they put on an amazing show!! Soooo many happy kids (and parents) tonight!”