Chipotle Brings Back $3 Burritos This Halloween

Filed Under: Chipotle
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 27: Chipotle restaurant workers fill orders for customers on the day that the company announced it will only use non-GMO ingredients in its food on April 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The company announced, that the Denver-based chain would not use the GMO's, which is an organism whose genome has been altered via genetic engineering in the food served at Chipotle Mexican Grills. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As an adult, perhaps the best part of Halloween is dressing up and scoring $3 burritos at Chipotle. 

The Mexican food chain just announced that they are bringing back their BOOriot deal this October 31.

As with previous years, customers can stop by any restaurant in a costume and score either a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos starting at 3pm.

The offer is limited to one order per person.

A newbie this year is the option to win free burritos for a year, eventually just transforming into a burrito altogether.

Those who want to enter the sweepstakes need to text the word “BOORITO” to 888222 by Oct. 31!

The winner will win 52 free burrito cards worth up to $10 each.

A burrito a week keeps the doctor away, I hope.

 

