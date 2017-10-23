Darius Rucker: ‘I’m Blown Away That It’s All Turned Out This Way’

Darius Rucker just released his fifth country album “When Was the Last Time” the other day.

Believe it or not, he’s now released just as many country albums as he did with Hootie and the Blowfish!

He told Stylz and Roman this morning that he’s blown away that it’s all turned out this way.

Rucker’s HUGE hit off the album is called “For The First Time” and he’s been doing some things for the first time to promote it!

Things like……YOGA.

Was he wearing Yoga pants while he was doing it though?

He joked with Stylz and Roman that….no….he definitely was not!

They also discussed what Darius is planning to wear this Halloween, why he’s stinking up the joint in his fantasy football league this year and just how excited he is to appear at US99’s Stars and Strings this year!